Pennsylvania's student loan agency to...

Pennsylvania's student loan agency told it's being probed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The Massachusetts attorney general is telling Pennsylvania's student loan agency it's under investigation for "consumer protection" issues related to federally-backed student loans. The Morning Call newspaper of Allentown reported Thursday the board chairman of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency confirmed that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey disclosed the investigation in a letter last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min weaponX 1,551,653
News Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea 15 min weaponX 11
News Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ... 21 min weaponX 16
News The best ways to cook asparagus 55 min schiz 10
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 314,723
News New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A... 23 hr weaponX 2
weaponX is just silly rabbit Thu weaponX 31
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC