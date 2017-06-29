Pennsylvania's student loan agency told it's being probed
The Massachusetts attorney general is telling Pennsylvania's student loan agency it's under investigation for "consumer protection" issues related to federally-backed student loans. The Morning Call newspaper of Allentown reported Thursday the board chairman of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency confirmed that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey disclosed the investigation in a letter last week.
