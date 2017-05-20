Penns dad sentenced after allowing da...

Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to drink vodka

2 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Father is sentenced to FOUR YEARS in prison after allowing his daughter to drink vodka at her 13th birthday party until she blacked out The girl's mother, Michelle Edwards, 32, was sentenced to 23 months in county jail a week earlier for buying the vodka Their 13-year-old daughter was found to have blood alcohol level four times the legal limit after drinking 17 shots of vodka on her birthday in January A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison for allowing his 13-year-old daughter to drink 17 shots of vodka until she passed out and had to be hospitalized.

