Pa. Senate passes first-of-its-kind bill sealing some criminal records
Jane M. Von Bergen writes about the workplace - employment, unemployment, management, unions, legal issues, labor economics, benefits, work-life balance, workforce development, trends and profiles. In the fractured state of the commonwealth that is Pennsylvania, a first-of-its-kind bill that would seal criminal records for minor offenses passed unanimously in the Senate on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,550,990
|New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A...
|1 hr
|weaponX
|2
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|6 hr
|weaponX
|31
|Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea
|12 hr
|weaponX
|9
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|Wed
|weaponX
|14
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|weaponX
|138
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|Tue
|weaponX
|13
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC