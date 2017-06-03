New York Gyro opens on Allentown's Se...

New York Gyro opens on Allentown's Seventh Street

1 hr ago

New York Gyro opened May 22 at 513 N. Seventh St. in Allentown. Pictured at the shop are co-owners and brothers Moe Soonasra , with a gyro sandwich, and Iffy Mahmood, with the chicken platter.

