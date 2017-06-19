New Jersey man charged with raping bo...

New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allentown

1 hr ago

A New Jersey man was charged Sunday with raping a 13-year-old boy in Allentown, according to court records. Wayne G. Holmes, 44, of Patterson, N.J., admitted during a police interview that he raped the boy, according to court records.

