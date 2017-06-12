Mayfair returning in 2018 at new venue
The Mayfair Festival of the Arts, held for years at Cedar Creek Park and later at the Allentown Agri-Plex, will return to Cedar Crest College May 25-27, 2018, officials announced Monday.
