Mayfair returning in 2018 at new venue

Mayfair returning in 2018 at new venue

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Mayfair Festival of the Arts, held for years at Cedar Creek Park and later at the Allentown Agri-Plex, will return to Cedar Crest College May 25-27, 2018, officials announced Monday. The Mayfair Festival of the Arts, held for years at Cedar Creek Park and later at the Allentown Agri-Plex, will return to Cedar Crest College May 25-27, 2018, officials announced Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,543,393
Lonely old man seeks friends 28 min Phat Phil 3
Allentown man seeks son's rapist 33 min Phunny Phil 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr weaponX 314,490
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 14 hr weaponX 1,087
Did you swim nude in high school? 15 hr Sir Arghur 1
Bottled Water Recall (Jun '15) 16 hr weaponX 6
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC