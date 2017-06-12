Man who threatened to blow up nightcl...

Man who threatened to blow up nightclub gets 2nd chance to avoid prison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: NJ.com

Mark Savary pulled in front of the Broadway Social nightclub in Bethlehem. Then he shouted, "I am going to bring people back here and blow the place up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Respondents 1,546,109
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 314,648
News Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr... 2 hr whoa nelly 6
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 4 hr weaponX 10
News Statewide Latino outreach gets Allentown direct... (Apr '07) Sun weaponX 3
Smelling boys' bums Sun weaponX 6
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) Sat Dudley 1,089
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Lehigh County was issued at June 19 at 3:24PM EDT

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC