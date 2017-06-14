Man gets prison for $372K theft to impressa

A man will spend 27 months in prison for stealing $372,000 from a Pennsylvania company, most of which he spent in an effort to impress his girlfriend and 16-year-old son. Man gets prison for $372K theft to impress girlfriend, son A man will spend 27 months in prison for stealing $372,000 from a Pennsylvania company, most of which he spent in an effort to impress his girlfriend and 16-year-old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.