Man faces trial for allegedly shooting up apartment building, injuring 1

Roman "Peace" Bentley Jr., of the 100 block of North Poplar Street in Allentown, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges of seven count of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, as well as discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and carrying a firearm without a license. The charges now head to Lehigh County Court, where Bentley faces possible trial.

