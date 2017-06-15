Local connection on movies: Amanda Se...

Local connection on movies: Amanda Seyfried, Dane DeHaan on DVD

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

Allentown natives Amanda Seyfried and Dane DeHaan appeared in two high-profile movies this year but both features came and went quickly from theaters. If you missed Seyfried's "The Last Word" or DeHaan's "A Cure For Wellness," you can catch up with them this month when both films arrive on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min No Surprize 1,544,631
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr North Country 314,505
News Man gets prison for $372K theft to impressa 2 hr schitz 3
weaponX is just silly rabbit 2 hr weaponX 18
News Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ... 2 hr weaponX 6
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 13 hr weaponX 42
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) Tue weaponX 1,088
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC