Lehighton woman severely injured in explosion at fireworks plant

Slatington Fire Chief Jason Nicholas said the woman was severely injured in an explosion at the plant on Seventh Street at 7:22 a.m. The woman, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Her condition is not known.

