Lehigh Valley's first Arooga's coming...

Lehigh Valley's first Arooga's coming to former Boston's building in Upper Macungie

31 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Lehigh Valley's first Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar is expected to open in the fall at 327 Star Road in Upper Macungie Township. The building, which previously housed Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be remodeled.

