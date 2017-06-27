Lehigh Valley's first Arooga's coming to former Boston's building in Upper Macungie
The Lehigh Valley's first Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar is expected to open in the fall at 327 Star Road in Upper Macungie Township. The building, which previously housed Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be remodeled.
