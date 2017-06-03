Lehigh Valley summer theater 2017: More productions

The Jakopa's Punch band will lead the circus antics in 'The Jakopa's Punch Processional,' Touchstone Theatre's outdoor theatricade July 14 and 15 as part of the "Cirque-It!" collaboration with Zoellner Arts Center and ArtsQuest. The Jakopa's Punch band will lead the circus antics in 'The Jakopa's Punch Processional,' Touchstone Theatre's outdoor theatricade July 14 and 15 as part of the "Cirque-It!" collaboration with Zoellner Arts Center and ArtsQuest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.