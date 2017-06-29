Lehigh Valley gets two medical mariju...

Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispensaries

Read more: The Morning Call

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued permits to medical marijuana dispensaries that will open their primary locations in Allentown and Bethlehem Township. Mission Pennsylvania II LLC, an Arizona-based company, has a permit to open a dispensary at 2733 W. Emmaus Avenue in Allentown.

