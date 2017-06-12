Keith Anthony v. Richard Seltzer Ryan...

Keith Anthony v. Richard Seltzer Ryan Alles City of Allentown Mehmet...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FindLaw

KEITH W. ANTHONY v. RICHARD SELTZER; RYAN ALLES; CITY OF ALLENTOWN; MEHMET BARZEV; MATTHEW BRETT Richard Seltzer; Mehmet Barzev; Matthew Brett, Appellants in No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min old_moose 1,545,112
weaponX is just silly rabbit 9 min Gary Glans 21
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 314,609
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 1 hr Richard Kranium 8
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 2 hr weaponX 137
News Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ... 2 hr weaponX 8
News Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ... 6 hr schiz 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC