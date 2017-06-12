Jewish Federation to recognize Northa...

Jewish Federation to recognize Northampton Area teacher

The Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley this week will honor an eighth-grade teacher from Northampton Area Middle School . English teacher Kristin Weller will be presented the Mortimer S. Schiff Award for Prejudice Reduction at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley in Allentown.

