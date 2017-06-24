Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of Lehigh Valley
If DaVinci Science Center builds a 500,000-gallon saltwater tank at its proposed Science City in Easton, it would be the biggest public aquarium in Pennsylvania, far eclipsing the only other major aquarium in the state - Pittsburgh Zoo's 100,000-gallon PPG Aquarium. The $130 million project, an expansion of the Da Vinci Science Center in west Allentown, however will not be as big as regional aquariums such as Adventure Aquarium in Camden and the National Aquarium in Baltimore , both of which feature more than 2 million gallons of tanks.
