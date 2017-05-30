High School Senior Searches For Life Saving Bone Marrow
DiLeo-Vereen, an-18-year-old football player at William Allen High School in Allentown, is battling Severe Aplastic Anemia and is searching for a lifesaving marrow donation. Severe Aplastic Anemia is a blood disorder.
