Get those capes ready for the Superhero 5K run/walk

Friday Jun 2

The 5th annual walk/run, which raises money and awareness for autism and special needs inclusion, is organized by local nonprofit Live Learn & Play . "One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised will stay locally," said Chad Werkheiser, a team leader with Live Learn & Play.

