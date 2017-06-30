Gardening: Reader thinks plants are e...

Gardening: Reader thinks plants are elephant ears but they may be rhubarb

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Morning Call

A reader thinks these plants are elephant ears. But they may actually be burdock or rhubarb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Incognito4Ever 1,552,021
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Junket 314,741
News Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen... 7 hr weaponX 1
News The best ways to cook asparagus 7 hr weaponX 13
News Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ... 9 hr weaponX 20
News Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea 21 hr weaponX 14
News New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A... Thu weaponX 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Lehigh County was issued at July 01 at 6:09PM EDT

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,752 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC