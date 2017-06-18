Father's Day fun: Cars, trains and animals
In September the Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomed its first African black-footed penguin chicks to hatch at the zoo. There are two chicks, one male and one female.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,545,184
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|1 hr
|Gary Glans
|21
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|314,609
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|2 hr
|Richard Kranium
|8
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|weaponX
|137
|Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ...
|3 hr
|weaponX
|8
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|8 hr
|schiz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC