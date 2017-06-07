Family: Star Wars Day at Da Vinci Science Center
Garrison Carida, a chapter of the 501st Legion, will be at Star Wars Day at Allentown's Da Vinci Science Center on Saturday. Garrison Carida, a chapter of the 501st Legion, will be at Star Wars Day at Allentown's Da Vinci Science Center on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,540,883
|Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to...
|1 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|4 hr
|its noon man
|28
|Attorney General charges 13 in LV...
|8 hr
|weaponX
|1
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|20 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Allentown Plaque Honoring Morning Call Editor S... (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|Tue
|weaponX
|22
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC