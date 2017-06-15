Family: Meet 'Have You Seen My Lunchbox' author in Emmaus

A page of Steve Light's latest book, 'Have you Seen My Lunchbox?' Candlewick Press / Contributed photo "Have You Seen My Dragon" author and illustrator Steve Light will hold a story time Saturday to share his latest book, "Have You Seen My Lunchbox," a colorful seek-and-find board book for ages 2-5 years. One small boy's things are all over the place, and it's almost time for school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.