Family: Meet 'Have You Seen My Lunchbox' author in Emmaus
A page of Steve Light's latest book, 'Have you Seen My Lunchbox?' Candlewick Press / Contributed photo "Have You Seen My Dragon" author and illustrator Steve Light will hold a story time Saturday to share his latest book, "Have You Seen My Lunchbox," a colorful seek-and-find board book for ages 2-5 years. One small boy's things are all over the place, and it's almost time for school.
