Exhibits, concert recall a culturally cool 1980s Allentown

Photo Gallery: Vision/ Sound Allentown's '80s Art Scene Revisited features a group of local artist's work to celebrate and revisit the 1980's arts and culture scene and synonymous radio revolution in downtown Allentown. The gallery opening reception will be Wednesday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will it be open until August 2, 2017 at the Martin Art Gallery in the Baker Center for the Arts at Muhlenberg College The 1980s in Allentown were a Rust Belt time, when traditional industries were shrinking, department stores were leaving and Hamilton Street had canopies of steel and glass in an attempt to compete with the more popular suburban malls.

