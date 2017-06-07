Exhibits, concert recall a culturally...

Exhibits, concert recall a culturally cool 1980s Allentown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Morning Call

Photo Gallery: Vision/ Sound Allentown's '80s Art Scene Revisited features a group of local artist's work to celebrate and revisit the 1980's arts and culture scene and synonymous radio revolution in downtown Allentown. The gallery opening reception will be Wednesday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will it be open until August 2, 2017 at the Martin Art Gallery in the Baker Center for the Arts at Muhlenberg College The 1980s in Allentown were a Rust Belt time, when traditional industries were shrinking, department stores were leaving and Hamilton Street had canopies of steel and glass in an attempt to compete with the more popular suburban malls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,543,135
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 6 min Phil 1,086
Lonely old man seeks friends 9 min Phil 1
Allentown man seeks son's rapist 18 min Moorestown Detective 2
Did you swim nude in high school? 27 min Sir Arghur 1
Bottled Water Recall (Jun '15) 1 hr weaponX 6
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 3 hr weaponX 136
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC