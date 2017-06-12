Driver with 4 pending DUI cases gets ...

Driver with 4 pending DUI cases gets 5th case this weekend

There are 3 comments on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Driver with 4 pending DUI cases gets 5th case this weekend. In it, NJ.com reports that:

A man with four DUI cases is back in jail after a fifth incident this past weekend, where he allegedly crashed into a utility pole while driving drunk. Douglas Linsenman, of the 900 block of West Pennsylvania Street in Whitehall Township, was free on $5,000 unsecured bail in two cases.

weaponX

United States

#1 21 hrs ago
Hell maybe he is working with the DA and Pat Brown on operation MADD disbannment for one of itZ next hostel take over tactikZ employeed on lower levelZ to blame the leftZ?!)$
schizoaffective

Irwin, PA

#2 21 hrs ago
I think he's learned his lesson...after all 5 open cases should about do it, right?
weaponX

United States

#3 20 hrs ago
schizoaffective wrote:
I think he's learned his lesson...after all 5 open cases should about do it, right?
Do we all think the missapropreation of appropreationZ never making it too there destination has anything to do with this multifaceted meltdown and political panderance infecting the entire arena areaZ agenda driven designZ engineered?!)$ ItZ the same age as the supposid writter that writ the infamous Z twiZt?!)$ hahaha
