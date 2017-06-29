Driver arrested 3 months after Route ...

Driver arrested 3 months after Route 22 chase that reached 120 mph

Read more: NJ.com

A man accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase on Route 22, and then running away after crashing, has been arrested three months after the incident . Pennsylvania State Police have been looking for Nikolas Erik Davis, of Allentown, since the early morning chase on March 18, which began at the 378 interchange in Bethlehem and ended in Wilson Borough.

