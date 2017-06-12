Drexel Breaks the Code and Makes an Impact with KDG's Crowdfunding Platform
ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, Drexel University in Philadelphia went viral with its spy-themed, record-breaking crowdfunding campaign. This year, Drexel sought to repeat that success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Julia
|1,544,234
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|North Country
|314,491
|Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ...
|3 hr
|Gordy Glans
|2
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|3 hr
|Gordy Glans
|15
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|7 hr
|truth b toleded
|39
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|weaponX
|1,089
|Driver with 4 pending DUI cases gets 5th case t...
|Tue
|weaponX
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC