Drexel Breaks the Code and Makes an I...

Drexel Breaks the Code and Makes an Impact with KDG's Crowdfunding Platform

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: World News Report

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, Drexel University in Philadelphia went viral with its spy-themed, record-breaking crowdfunding campaign. This year, Drexel sought to repeat that success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Julia 1,544,234
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr North Country 314,491
News Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ... 3 hr Gordy Glans 2
weaponX is just silly rabbit 3 hr Gordy Glans 15
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 7 hr truth b toleded 39
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 19 hr weaponX 1,089
News Driver with 4 pending DUI cases gets 5th case t... Tue weaponX 3
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC