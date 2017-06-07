Dorothy Stevens, 80, pioneer of Society Hill rebirth

Dorothy Stevens, 80, a pioneer in the rebirth of historic Society Hill from a slum into one of the city's most elegant neighborhoods, died Sunday, June 4, of ovarian cancer at Cathedral Village continuing care retirement community in Roxborough. For nearly five decades, Mrs. Stevens and her husband, David, lived in a house they built on a double lot in the 100 block of Delancey Street when Society Hill was a notorious example of urban decay.

