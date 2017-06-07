Dorothy Stevens, 80, pioneer of Socie...

Dorothy Stevens, 80, pioneer of Society Hill rebirth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philly.com

Dorothy Stevens, 80, a pioneer in the rebirth of historic Society Hill from a slum into one of the city's most elegant neighborhoods, died Sunday, June 4, of ovarian cancer at Cathedral Village continuing care retirement community in Roxborough. For nearly five decades, Mrs. Stevens and her husband, David, lived in a house they built on a double lot in the 100 block of Delancey Street when Society Hill was a notorious example of urban decay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min ritedownthemiddle 1,541,534
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 13 hr weaponX 7
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 13 hr weaponX 43
weaponX is just silly rabbit 15 hr weaponX 8
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 15 hr weaponX 32
News Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to... Wed weaponX 3
News Attorney General charges 13 in LV... Wed weaponX 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC