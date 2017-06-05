Crocodile Rock concert venue could be torn down
Plans call for the demolition of Crocodile Rock at 520 W. Hamilton St. in Allentown. The property is listed on the city's zoning hearing board agenda for June 19. The agenda says Center City Investment Corp. wants permission to demolish the club and put in a multi-story residential and office building.
