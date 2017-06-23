Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea
There are 3 comments on the The York Daily Record story from Friday, titled Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea. In it, The York Daily Record reports that:
Police say she grabbed his holstered 9mm pistol from a shelf then fired a shot into the wall in his direction. Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentive husband Police say she grabbed his holstered 9mm pistol from a shelf then fired a shot into the wall in his direction.
Read more at The York Daily Record.
United States
#1 6 hrs ago
See I have been allways saying the circus carnival LVHN formally known as the great allentown hospital circus was a townie, cause and effect?!)$ Look at the headline word describing the incident, "inatTENTive" she must have worked mommaZ big tent and still sufferZ side affectZ from being part of that REpulsive oganization?!)$
Yea, when I grow up I want to travel with the circus carnivalZ and be part of the freekZ and geekZ of itZ makeup?!)$
#2 4 hrs ago
In her defense, that really is an effective strategy to get someone's attention.
United States
#3 34 min ago
I take it you want to get close to this hottie too?!)$ The tent will soon be comming to a town near you, needZ too much atTENTion for itZ insicuritieZ for me?!)$
Schitz, havn't we all seen and smelled enough of the circus carnival for the year allready?!)$
