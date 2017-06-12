Convicted burglar wins $25K in excess...

Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force lawsuit

A Pennsylvania burglar has settled his excessive force lawsuit against a police department and prosecutor's office stemming from his 2011 arrest. Jose Torres is serving seven to 15 years in prison for an unrelated 2012 burglary conviction but sued Allentown police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office over his 2011 arrest.

