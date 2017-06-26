CNBC, 'The Profit' give Orlando busin...

CNBC, 'The Profit' give Orlando business national exposure

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Marcus Lemonis, left, star of 'The Profit,' shares his business expertise with Brad Turpin, founder and CEO of Overtone Acoustics. Marcus Lemonis, left, star of 'The Profit,' shares his business expertise with Brad Turpin, founder and CEO of Overtone Acoustics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,549,362
News Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ... 42 min sally Smegma 10
News Allentown mayor vetoes bill putting term limits... 3 hr weaponX 6
News Insider's Guide: Exploring Bethlehem's National... 4 hr weaponX 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr weaponX 314,719
anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11) 9 hr weaponX 11
News Allentown woman sentenced to prison for $4M tax... Sun weaponX 4
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,536 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC