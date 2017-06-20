China prominent at Select USA

Read more: China Daily

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reassured the world on Monday that US President Donald Trump's administration welcomes foreign investors. Ross made the comment in his opening remarks at the 2017 SelectUSA Summit, a US government investment promotion program launched in 2013 by then president Barack Obama's administration.

