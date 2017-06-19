Brookwood Sells Three Office Properties in Pennsylvania Totaling More Than $22 Million
The buildings are part of a 29-building portfolio acquired in 2015 through its affiliates, Brookwood Philadelphia I, LLC and Brookwood Philadelphia II, LLC, in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas. All of the buildings were purchased by owner/users, demonstrating a commitment on the part of the buyers to the submarkets in which the properties are located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|John
|1,547,065
|The best ways to cook asparagus
|51 min
|weaponX
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|NewsJune2017 YTube
|314,651
|New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allen...
|16 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|21 hr
|weaponX
|10
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|weaponX
|161
|Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr...
|Mon
|weaponX
|7
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC