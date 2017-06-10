Blues and barbecue bring a smoking good time to downtown Allentown

The scent of smoked meats and the sound of saxophones filled downtown Allentown Saturday as thousands of people swarmed the area for the 10th annual Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival. Charles Versaggi of Allentown was drinking a Hell or Highwatermelon wheat beer amid a crowd of more than 500 people grooving to a harmonica-heavy track by Craig Thatcher and Pete Fluck, who performed at the Hamilton Kitchen stage at Seventh and Hamilton streets early in the afternoon.

