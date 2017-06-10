Blues and barbecue bring a smoking go...

Blues and barbecue bring a smoking good time to downtown Allentown

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

The scent of smoked meats and the sound of saxophones filled downtown Allentown Saturday as thousands of people swarmed the area for the 10th annual Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival. Charles Versaggi of Allentown was drinking a Hell or Highwatermelon wheat beer amid a crowd of more than 500 people grooving to a harmonica-heavy track by Craig Thatcher and Pete Fluck, who performed at the Hamilton Kitchen stage at Seventh and Hamilton streets early in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor balks at a bridge too far in the future :... (Mar '07) 1 min weaponX 13
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min No Surprize 1,542,259
News Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to... 53 min weaponX 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr weaponX 314,488
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Fri weaponX 1
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... Fri weaponX 34
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 Thu weaponX 7
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC