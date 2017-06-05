Attorney General charges 13 in LV...

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against 13 people affiliated with a prescription drug ring that illegally wrote prescriptions for Oxycodone and then sold them in the Lehigh Valley. Using a prescription pad stolen from St. Luke's Orthopedic Specialists, of Fountain Hill, William Huggins, 26, of Allentown wrote the fraudulent prescriptions and the other 12 defendants filled the illegal prescriptions for sale at a street value of $54,000.

