Anti-government group stages rallies against Sharia law in several U.S. cities
About two dozen rallies were planned across the United States on Saturday to denounce Sharia law, the Islamic legal and moral code that organizers say poses a threat to American freedoms. But critics believe the condemnation masks anti-Muslim hatred.
