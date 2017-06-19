Allentown woman sentenced to prison f...

There are 1 comment on the Philly.com story from Friday Jun 16, titled Allentown woman sentenced to prison for $4M tax fraud52 minutes ago. In it, Philly.com reports that:

A Pennsylvania woman who operated two tax preparation businesses has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for filing $4 million in fraudulent tax returns. Authorities announced Friday that Jessenia E. Cordero, of Allentown, defrauded the IRS through a scheme where she filed tax returns under the stolen identities of multiple Puerto Ricans.

weaponX

United States

#1 Saturday Jun 17
It was working under the ordanaces of the notorious hamilton hanna herion herpie hookup poolside northeast quadrunZ delivery services REndered?!)$ My thoughtZ are were the same tax REciepiantZ the voterZ of the mayor palumpashitsky and itZ opposition the circus stick stand in that is one in the same as the infection injection that has overcome allentown pa and REndered the entire area inopperable?!)$
Allentown, PA

