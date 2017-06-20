Allentown native to appear on GSN's 'Idiotest'
Allentown native Erin Wilt is going to take her best shot at winning $10,000 when she appears on the Game Show Network's popular show "Idiotest" on June 28. The show takes teams of two through three rounds of brain teasers and mind-twisting puzzles. It's hosted by Ben Gleib, a stand-up comedian best known for his appearances on "Chelsea Lately."
