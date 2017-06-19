Allentown mayor vetoes bill putting term limits on his office
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski has vetoed a city council bill aimed at putting a voter referendum on the ballot asking if there should be a two-term mayoral limit. Pawlowski, who won the Democratic nomination for mayor in last month's primary, would go on to a fourth term in office if he can win in November's general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Fitius T Bluster
|1,547,163
|The mayor says Joe Clark is not a slumlord! (Nov '13)
|28 min
|In ur face
|9
|Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr...
|1 hr
|Deacon Ballbutter
|8
|Two executives with Allentown contracts plead g...
|3 hr
|weaponX
|1
|The best ways to cook asparagus
|5 hr
|weaponX
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|NewsJune2017 YTube
|314,651
|New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allen...
|21 hr
|weaponX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC