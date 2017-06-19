Allentown mayor vetoes bill putting t...

Allentown mayor vetoes bill putting term limits on his office

Monday Jun 19

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski has vetoed a city council bill aimed at putting a voter referendum on the ballot asking if there should be a two-term mayoral limit. Pawlowski, who won the Democratic nomination for mayor in last month's primary, would go on to a fourth term in office if he can win in November's general election.

