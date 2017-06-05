Allentown man gets 19 years in kidnapping, $3M jewelry store robbery
An Allentown man serving 14 years for a jewelry store robbery in York County, is now facing 19 more years for a more sinister version of the crime in Connecticut. Timothy Forbes was one of five men, four from the Lehigh Valley, charged in the April 2013 robbery of Lenox Jewelers in Fairfield, Connecticut.
