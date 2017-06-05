Adults in Allentown high school group attack avoid more jail time
A trio of 18-year-olds avoided more jail time Tuesday for their roles in a group attack outside an Allentown high school. Brian Pearsall, Joushten Rodriguez and Isaiah Alarcon were three of the 13 students arrested following the Oct. 25 attacks that involved a mob of 50 Dieruff High School students, 20 of whom attacked two teen boys.
