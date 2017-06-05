Adults in Allentown high school group...

Adults in Allentown high school group attack avoid more jail time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NJ.com

A trio of 18-year-olds avoided more jail time Tuesday for their roles in a group attack outside an Allentown high school. Brian Pearsall, Joushten Rodriguez and Isaiah Alarcon were three of the 13 students arrested following the Oct. 25 attacks that involved a mob of 50 Dieruff High School students, 20 of whom attacked two teen boys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Teaman 1,541,024
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 1 hr Internet Oscars 30
weaponX is just silly rabbit 1 hr weaponX 6
News Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to... 2 hr weaponX 3
News Attorney General charges 13 in LV... 16 hr weaponX 1
News Allentown Plaque Honoring Morning Call Editor S... (Apr '07) Tue weaponX 3
News Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!' Tue weaponX 22
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC