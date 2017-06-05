Administrator assigned to Panther...
The four-town parish of St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill, will be served by a priest who has been assigned as administrator there by the Diocese of Allentown. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,540,341
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|2 hr
|weaponX
|22
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|4 hr
|weaponX
|22
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|4 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|7 hr
|weaponX
|36
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|weaponX
|314,482
|3-year-old wakes from nap, goes for a city stroll
|8 hr
|weaponX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC