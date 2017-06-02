A two-step secret to tasty 20-minute chicken skewers
The key with Spiced Chicken Skewers with Grapes is to toss the chicken with a mix of dried spices - ginger, garlic, turmeric, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper - that turn the blank-canvas protein into something irresistibly flavorful and fragrant. No marinating time is required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Joe Balls
|1,540,691
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|10 min
|weaponX
|27
|Attorney General charges 13 in LV...
|4 hr
|weaponX
|1
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|16 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Allentown Plaque Honoring Morning Call Editor S... (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|22 hr
|weaponX
|22
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|weaponX
|36
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC