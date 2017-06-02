A two-step secret to tasty 20-minute ...

A two-step secret to tasty 20-minute chicken skewers

The key with Spiced Chicken Skewers with Grapes is to toss the chicken with a mix of dried spices - ginger, garlic, turmeric, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper - that turn the blank-canvas protein into something irresistibly flavorful and fragrant. No marinating time is required.

