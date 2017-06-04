There are on the The York Daily Record story from Sunday Jun 4, titled 3-year-old wakes from nap, goes for a city stroll. In it, The York Daily Record reports that:

Police found the 3-year-old wandering around in a diaper and lime green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tank top, and carrying a pair of shoes. 3-year-old wakes from nap, goes for a city stroll Police found the 3-year-old wandering around in a diaper and lime green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tank top, and carrying a pair of shoes.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The York Daily Record.