Woman stabs man in the neck, he pushes her off balcony, cops say
Allentown police say a city woman stabbed a man in the neck, and the victim then pushed his attacker off a balcony. Officers called Sunday night to the West Green Street apartment building found Salisha Lakhan on the ground beneath a second-story balcony, bleeding from a head wound.
