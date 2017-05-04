Woman stabs man in the neck, he pushe...

Woman stabs man in the neck, he pushes her off balcony, cops say

Tuesday May 2

Allentown police say a city woman stabbed a man in the neck, and the victim then pushed his attacker off a balcony. Officers called Sunday night to the West Green Street apartment building found Salisha Lakhan on the ground beneath a second-story balcony, bleeding from a head wound.

Allentown, PA

