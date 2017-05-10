West Point cadet sentenced to 30 months on drug charges
The U.S. Military Academy said 22-year-old Christopher Monge of Allentown, Pennsylvania was convicted by a judge Wednesday during court-martial proceedings. He was sentenced to 30 months confinement, dismissal from the U.S. Army and forfeiture of pay.
