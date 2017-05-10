West Point cadet sentenced to 30 mont...

West Point cadet sentenced to 30 months on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The U.S. Military Academy said 22-year-old Christopher Monge of Allentown, Pennsylvania was convicted by a judge Wednesday during court-martial proceedings. He was sentenced to 30 months confinement, dismissal from the U.S. Army and forfeiture of pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Teaman 1,529,189
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 314,189
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 3 hr silly rabbit 8
News West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment f... 3 hr silly rabbit 1
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked Tue silly rabbit 23
News Nitschmann principal was naked, watching gay po... (Apr '07) Tue silly rabbit 21
News Pizza delivery driver assaulted, pizzas stolen ... Tue silly rabbit 3
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC