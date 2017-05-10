West Point cadet gets 30 months of co...

West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment for drug conspiracy

There are 1 comment on the Times Herald-Record story from Yesterday, titled West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment for drug conspiracy. In it, Times Herald-Record reports that:

WEST POINT – Christopher Monge, a member of the West Point Class of 2017, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months of confinement in a military prison for conspiring to bring drugs onto the grounds of the military academy.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 17 hrs ago
I don't even need to read the article to know that this cadet had a administrational position in AllentownZ administration of the downtown development?!)$ Was he working dirrectly under dirrection as palumpaZ party favor consessionair comPETitorZ, or than he could have been with the notorious Hamilton herion hanna hook -up poolside delivery services rendered from epicentral LVHN formally the great allentown hospital circus carnival sideshowZ?!)$
