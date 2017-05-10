There are on the Times Herald-Record story from Yesterday, titled West Point cadet gets 30 months of confinment for drug conspiracy. In it, Times Herald-Record reports that:

WEST POINT – Christopher Monge, a member of the West Point Class of 2017, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months of confinement in a military prison for conspiring to bring drugs onto the grounds of the military academy.

