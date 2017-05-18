There are on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Warrants served in FBI sweep in Allentown area. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Federal, state and local law enforcement personnel served "several" search warrants early Friday morning in and near Allentown and people were taken into custody, city police said. The FBI confirmed the "court-authorized activity" in the Allentown area that "pertains to an ongoing matter," a spokeswoman said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.