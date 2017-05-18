Warrants served in FBI sweep in Allentown area
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Warrants served in FBI sweep in Allentown area. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Federal, state and local law enforcement personnel served "several" search warrants early Friday morning in and near Allentown and people were taken into custody, city police said. The FBI confirmed the "court-authorized activity" in the Allentown area that "pertains to an ongoing matter," a spokeswoman said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.
|
United States
|
#1 22 hrs ago
DoeZ this investigation have anything to do with palumpaZ party favor consessionair comPETitorZ 50/50 and Democratical cash campaign contributionZ with the trickled down effectZ like the infamous Snuka'Z breifcase deal hampered hindered and hempt-up hamilton hanna herion herpie hook-up pool side delivery serviceZ to the etire norteastZ quadrainZ for the REwite of the Z zone and itZ implicationZ that the REELists are starting to see set in faster and faster?!)$ Gotta Get Got Gowdey style as hillobeanZeZ co-conspiritorZ are now reeling, and will be 302ed and lead to Camp FEMA for the nations enima CURE all illZ?!)$
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,533,577
|Man steals bag of gold from Lehigh County shop,...
|2 hr
|schizoaffective
|1
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Community reacts to man who locked kid in cage
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Choicerocks
|314,269
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|15 hr
|tnmtndude
|25
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|14
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC