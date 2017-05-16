Video: Teen Daredevils Climb To Top Of Golden Gate Bridge, Dangle From Cables

Proving just how easy it is to jump a fence, enter the restricted area, and climb the main cables all the way to the top of the Golden Gate Bridge's towers, two teens recently filmed themselves doing just that, complete with some death-defying/stupid antics along the way. And given that the video begins at daylight, it looks like they did this just after sundown, so how did no one see them? Their names according to the video are Peter Teatime and Tommy Rector, and as we await their arrests , we can see their vertigo-inducing video - the fisheye lens effect helps - making the rounds from the New York Post to the UK Daily Mail .

